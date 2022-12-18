Courts

Op-ed | Clemency is one way to improve safety which no one wants to talk about

By Eva Santiago
comments
Posted on
GettyImages-177347969-1200×648-1

In this moment, New Yorkers are looking for solutions to violence and the recent election made clear we won’t be tricked by the same old bait-and-switch that many politicians love to play on us.

While they tried to tell us the answer is more of the failed and unjust mass incarceration policies that brought us to this moment, we said that we need real and effective approaches that uplift and protect communities of color rather than repress us. I won’t pretend to have all the answers, but I have one.

See the full article at amNY

Op-ed | Clemency is one way to improve safety which no one wants to talk about

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Popular Posts

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Interviews

Related Articles

More from Around New York