A cadre of Brooklyn pols say the Adams administration’s re-envisioning of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is simply more of the same, and are urging the administration to present a “more forward-thinking option” to fix the crumbling highway.

“The rebuilding of the BQE presents us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to undo decades of environmental racism and community harm, protect our planet, and provide the 21st-century infrastructure Brooklynites deserve. With the climate crisis upon us, we must explore options that ensure a just transition away from fossil fuels and greenhouse gases,” read the statement signed by Congress Member Nydia Velázquez, Congress Member-elect Dan Goldman, state Senator Andrew Gounardes, Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon and City Council Member Lincoln Restler.