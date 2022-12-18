Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday pleaded for help from the state and federal governments to handle an “influx” of buses carrying Latin American migrants expected to arrive in New York City this week, as the Trump-era Title 42 restrictions on border crossings is set to expire.

Adams even warned that if financial aid does not materialize to handle the influx, the city may be forced into drastic cuts for other programs.

“Our shelter system is full, and we are nearly out of money, staff, and space. Truth be told, if corrective measures are not taken soon, we may very well be forced to cut or curtail programs New Yorkers rely on, and the pathway to house thousands more is uncertain,” Hizzoner said. “These are not choices we want to make, but they may become necessary, and I refuse to be forced to choose new arrivals over current New Yorkers. I’ll say it again — we need a plan, we need assistance, and we need it now.”