In the Community with Council Member Pierina Ana Sanchez

In the newest installment of our video interview series, In the Community With sponsored by AARP New York we spoke with City Council Member Pierina Ana Sanchez. Council Member Sanchez represents District 14 which includes the neighborhoods of Morris Heights, University Heights, Fordham, and Kingsbridge.

In 2022 Council Member Sanchez has worked tirelessly embracing both her constituents and new motherhood. Throughout her first year in office, she focused on many housing initiatives as Chair of the Committee on Housing and Buildings. One element of housing that Council Member Sanchez intends to continue pushing for is an increased investment in Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities throughout not only her district but the entirety of New York City. As this year comes to an end, Council Member Sanchez has plenty of plans for the future, including her plans to “deliver better digital literacy and digital access to our seniors”.