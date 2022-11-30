Politics

Cash crunch: MTA proposes belt-tightening budget with fare hikes, cost cutting, and unmaterialized state revenue

By Ben Brachfeld
comments
Posted on
MTA_NYC_Subway_F_train_arriving_at_Avenue_P-1200×900-1

The MTA proposed a $19.2 billion budget Wednesday that requires massive cost-cutting at the sprawling agency and fare increases that could potentially see the price of a subway or bus swipe rise above $3 for the first time.

Even with such drastic measures, the agency would still have a $600 million budget hole it needs to plug, which will require pleading with city, state, and federal lawmakers for new, dedicated streams of revenue as federal COVID-19 relief money dries up and projected ridership doesn’t return to pre-pandemic levels.

See the full article at amNY

Cash crunch: MTA proposes belt-tightening budget with fare hikes, cost cutting, and unmaterialized state revenue

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Popular Posts

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Interviews

Related Articles

More from Around New York