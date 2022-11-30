Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Three new legal service grants are now available for New York’s immigrant community.

On Nov. 30, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a total of $3 million will be administered over three years by the New York State Office for New Americans (ONA) to provide immigrants arriving in New York City with free immigration-related legal services and assistance with critical application filings and required appearances. The initiative aims to help thousands of immigrants who have arrived in New York City this year.

The announcement builds upon Governor Hochul’s commitment to helping incoming immigrants with increased funding, with the ONA currently providing $13 million in annual funding for community-based nonprofit providers to give free legal assistance to immigrants in need.