The Bronx

Delivering Health and Wellness to the Bronx w David Perlstein, MD, MBA,FAAP, SBH Health System

by Jill Carvajal
comments
Posted on
David-Perlstein_Banner

 

David Perlstein, MD MBA FAAP, President & Chief Executive Officer, (SBH Health System) formerly known as St. Barnabas Hospital’s Health and Wellness Center  talks about Integrative Wellness as a popular trend in NYC that is here to stay.  SBH has combined things like affordable housing, patient care and nutrition/fitness education and is having an enormous impact on overall health in the Bronx.

Dr. Perlstein talks about SBH Health System’s new Health and Wellness Center, the Healthplex Fitness Center, the SBH Teaching Kitchen, centers for Women’s Imaging, Children’s Health and Women’s Health,  and a WIC site and a rooftop farm (with a food pantry and four bee hives where honey is produced).

See the full article at Schneps Podcasts

Delivering Health and Wellness to the Bronx w David Perlstein, MD, MBA,FAAP, SBH Health System

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Popular Posts

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Interviews

Related Articles

More from Around New York