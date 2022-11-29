Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

As part of his ongoing efforts to get a handle on the city’s sprawling mental health crisis, Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday issued a directive clarifying that the city’s Health Department (DOHMH) and first responders have legal standing to involuntarily commit individuals with mental health issues to a hospital if they appear to be a danger to themselves “due to an inability to meet their basic needs.”

“A common misunderstanding persists that we cannot provide involuntary assistance unless the person is violent, suicidal, or presenting a risk of imminent harm,” Adams said in a City Hall address unveiling the new directive Tuesday morning. “This myth must be put to rest. Going forward, we will make every effort to assist those who are suffering from mental illness and whose illness is endangering them by preventing them from meeting their basic human needs.”