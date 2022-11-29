Queens lawmakers, advocates rally against statewide policy limiting care packages sent to incarcerated individuals

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Assembly Members David Weprin and Zohran Mamdani rallied with advocates in front of the Queensboro Correctional Facility in Long Island City on Tuesday, Nov. 29, calling on the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to rescind a statewide policy that limits the package delivery rights of incarcerated individuals and their families.

Weprin and Mamdani were joined by Brooklyn Senator Julia Salazar for a press conference at the facility, located at 47-04 Van Dam St., where they spoke out against the DOCCS policy, known as Directive #4911A.