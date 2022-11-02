Meet the Candidates: General Election | Alec Brook-Krasny, Assembly District 46

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

After stepping down from his seat in 2015 to help his family in a time of need, former Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny is ready to reprise his role as representative for District 46. Brook-Krasny intends to build and expand upon his previous nine years of public service upon his return to Albany.

Originally elected as a democratic representative, Brook-Krasny has changed party lines and is now running as a representative of the republican party. Brook-Krasny’s plans for Albany include working across party lines to reverse the legalization of marijuana as well as increasing support and funding for the New York police force. With these two focuses, Brook-Krasny hopes to make New Yorker a safer place for all.