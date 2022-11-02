Brooklyn Democratic Party Gala rallies party faithful to get out and vote

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Before a packed Giando on the Water ballroom, Gov, Kathy Hochul Tuesday night headlined the Brooklyn Democratic Party’s Annual Gala, exhorting the borough with the most registered Democrats in the country to get out the vote in a general election that has suddenly turned much closer than pundits expected.

Joining Hochul was a Democratic Party political star-studded guest list including U.S. Senator Charles “Chuck” Schumer, NYS Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, NYS Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James, NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and New York City Mayor Eric L. Adams.

In her speech, Hochul emphasized how Democrats continue to articulate their goals and that across the nation the Party will do much better than expected.

“And it starts right here, with the millions of votes we’re going to get right out of this county. I can feel it in my bones. And after this election, we’re going to lead this state to new prosperity, new opportunities and make sure there’s economic empowerment for all. All children, all races, all religions,” Hochul said.

Schumer cheered the Democratic faithful on and was hailed as an elder statesman, and how as U.S. Senate Majority Leader he has brought billions of dollars back home to the state and he vowed to continue to do so working with state and city leaders.

For Adams, a Brooklynite, the event was a homecoming, and he encouraged a huge Brooklyn Democratic turnout for the state, the city and the borough.

“What Rodneyse [Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn] has done is amazing. Jumaane Williams, our public advocate, Tish James, our attorney general and Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of out Congressional delegation all come from our county,” said Adams.

“She [Bichotte Hermelyn] put together an amazing political strategy during the COVID pandemic. It’s amazing what she accomplished. And it’s not easy in a borough of 2.6 million people and nine million opinions,” he added with a smile.

James lauded her accomplishments since coming to the Attorney General’s office. This included her ongoing lawsuit against former President Donald Trump as well as suing gun companies and standing up for tenant’s rights, working to improve public safety for the LBGT, Jewish and Asian communities.

“Democrats have delivered for the people over and over and over again. We have stood up for labor and against wage theft while the other party wants to divide us, but the law is an umbrella and a shield over all of us,” James said.

The gala came amidst jittery nerves among Democrats in a midterm election season, where polls show the Democratic-controlled House under danger of losing their majority, and several tight national Senate and gubernatorial races.

In New York, early voting continues this week until Sunday, Nov. 6. Find your early polling site here. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.