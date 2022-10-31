Meet the Candidates: General Election | Grace Lee, Assembly District 65

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Grace Lee’s political activism career started with trying to keep children safe from a toxic cleanup site in the South Street Seaport. Since then, Lee has remained focused on protecting all New Yorkers, from young children to our future generations and hopes to continue this work representing Assembly District 65.

In Albany, Lee intends to keep her eyes focused on safety. This means safety in regards to the environment, ensuring that steps are taken to slow climate change as well as public safety. Lee is guided by the principal that every person in New York City deserves to feel safe. She supports the recent initiatives created by Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul to increase the police presence in subway stations, but knows there is more to be done. Lee plans to work with her fellow legislators in Albany to increase investments in local communities and social services as well as strengthen relationships with law enforcement offices to work towards a safer New York.