Meet the Candidates: General Election | Beverly Tatham, Municipal Court District 7

Beverly Tatham is a trial attorney with a plan to head to the other side of the bench. With 20 years of experience as an attorney, Tatham has her eyes on the next step in her career, serving as municipal court judge in District 7.

Tatham is running for judge with a goal to use the opportunity to transform the lives of New Yorkers for the better. With the potential to be assigned to both criminal or family court, Tatham is ready to tackle whatever is put in front of her. She is confident that she will be able to seamlessly transition into the role of judge with the support provided by the court system for newly appointed judges. Tatham is a three time cancer survivor, with a proven sense determination to succeed in whatever she sets her mind to.