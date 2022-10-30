Meet the Candidates: General Election | Iwen Chu, State Senate District 17

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Iwen Chu is running for Senate in District 17 to bring proper representation to southern Brooklyn communities. For the past 10 years, Chu has worked among the community serving the families of Southern Brooklyn in different roles and has made the decision to take the next step in her public service journey.

Throughout her work in public service, Chu has found that immigrant communities are under served and under represented. If elected, she intends to be a stronger voice for these communities and ensure they are getting the support they deserve. This includes creating a language support system when she arrives in Albany. She has seen first hand the struggles that members of the immigrant community have gone through while navigating government regulations and assistance in a language that is not their own and intends to do everything she can to bridge the gap.