Meet the Candidates: General Election | Benine Hamdan, Congressional District 10

Republican Candidate Benine Hamdan, running in Congressional District 10 a seat that was filled by Jerry Nadler before redistricting. Hamdan has a long record in public service and wants to take the next step in the political realm to bridge the gap between constituents and the legislators that represent them.

Hamdan has three priorities: tackling crime, reviving the economy, and creating jobs. In Washington, she intends to work on public safety legislation and lead District 10 through the current fiscal crisis. Hamdan is pro-life, though she believes there are limited circumstances where an abortion should be permitted.