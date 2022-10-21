Meet the Candidates: General Election | Anthony Palumbo, State Senate District 1

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Senator Tony Palumbo has served his constituents in Albany for over a decade, first serving as an assembly member before filling the District 1 senate seat. By returning to Albany for another term, Senator Palumbo hopes to keep New York moving out of the pandemic, make Long Island more affordable, ensure small businesses remain open, and maintain focus on water quality.

In recent years, he has worked on a referendum to create an affordable housing fund alongside Assemblyman Thiele. He is also a supporter the Bond Act which will work towards combatting climate change.

A member of the Republican party, Senator Palumbo voted in support of the amendment to codify Roe in New York’s constitution. He opposes late term abortion, but does fully support a woman’s right to choose.

In his younger days, Palumbo was a baseball player for his college team and maintains his love of baseball through his support of the Yankees.

To see all of our interviews with the 2022 general election candidates, click here!