Meet the Candidates: General Election | State Senator John Brooks, District 5

New York State Senator John Brooks was ready to make his exit from Albany. Then, the school shooting in Uvalde happened, and he was inundated with phone calls from constituents, neighbors, and friends who, aware of his leadership against gun violence, were asking him to run for re-election. Senator Brooks agreed, and he wants to make gun control — including tighter regulation of ammunition — one of his top priorities during his next term.

Other pressing issues for State Senate District 5 include property tax relief, equitable education funding, and destructive environmental changes looming on the horizon. Senator Brooks wants to ensure that Long Island is a welcoming, safe, and sustainable place to raise a family.