Meet the Candidates: General Election | Shelley Mayer, State Senate District 37

New York State Senator Shelley Mayer has seen the devastation wrought by the pandemic on New York’s education system, and she remains committed to a robust and comprehensive recovery for students and educators alike. Perhaps her optimism is buoyed by recent — and long-awaited — achievements (or maybe simply by her love for dance!). As chair of the Education Committee, Senator Mayer presided over the State’s success in reaching full funding under Foundation Aid, a program — and promise — first made in 2007 to fund education more equitably.
