BREAKING: NYC Districting Commission votes down revised City Council maps

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Take two.

The New York City Districting Commission narrowly voted down a set of revised new City Council district maps Thursday morning, upending what was expected to be a procedural vote where the maps were passed onto the council. Until now, the city redistricting process appeared to be going quite smoothly, especially compared to the state redistricting earlier this year that saw an upstate judge throw out maps drawn by the Democrat-controlled state legislature.

Because the 15-member commission voted the maps down – by an 8 to 7 margin – they’ll have to reconvene to discuss next steps in the process instead of sending them to the council for approval, Chair Dennis Walcott said.

“Based on the vote, we will not be submitting these plans to the city council and then we will reconvene to discuss our next steps,” Walcott said.

The commission is made up of seven appointees from Mayor Eric Adams, five from City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and three from Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island). One of the commissioners , Joshua Schneps – who voted “no” on the plan – is the CEO of Schneps Media, which owns PoliticsNY.

The eight commissioners who gave the thumbs down on the revised plans said they’re “no” votes resulted from the splitting up of communities of interest – diluting the political power of certain communities – and a messy process. The maps were reconfigured based on an initial set of draft lines released July 15, that drew criticism particularly from southern Brooklyn Democrat Council Members Justin Brannan and Alexa Aviles for breaking up the heavily Latino 38th District that Aviles represents.

The revised maps reversed that change as well as other alterations made in the first set of lines that drew criticism. For instance, the first proposal folded Roosevelt Island and part of the Upper East Side into a Queens district – District 26, but the new maps would’ve dissolved that new cross-borough district.

One of those dissenting commissioners, Michael Schnall of Staten Island, said the main reason for his vote was the commission’s move to combine central Staten Island’s 50th District with part of southern Brooklyn.

“When it comes to vilifying Staten Island, and there’s been a lot of that recently, it frankly, it’s cliche. I’ve heard it my entire life. I’m tired of it and enough is enough,” Schnall said. “Staten Island deserves the same respect and chance at self determination that the other boroughs enjoy.”

Schnall, the only Staten Islander on the commission, said the change is both unfair to the 16,000 Brooklyn residents who would’ve been added to the majority Staten Island district because they’d have to cough up $20 to cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge both ways to see their council member and Staten Islander’s who’s political power would be diluted.

“I am adamantly opposed to the addition of approximately 16,000 people from Brooklyn to Council District 50,” Schnall said. “This move disenfranchises those 16,000 people who deserve adequate and accessible representation. They will have to pay a $20 toll and drive 10 miles to see their council member. This is unfair, inequitable and completely avoidable. This Brooklyn edition dilutes Staten Island’s political power and sets the borough back 10 years in the progress we’ve made to establish ourselves and chart our own path as a borough.”