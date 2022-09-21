2022 Power Players in Education: Christine Riordan, President of Adelphi University

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Dr. Christine Riordan, the first female president of Adelphi University, is an internationally recognized expert in leadership development, team building, and diversity and inclusion. In this interview, Dr. Riordan first discusses successful initiatives during her time at Adelphi University and looks to the future for initiatives currently in progress. As president of a modern university, she explains how under her leadership, Adelphi continues to focus on affordability in education and providing resources to promote financial literacy among the student body. In addition to her accomplishments within the university, Dr. Riordan dives into other professional accomplishments, discussing her upcoming book Shift Happens: How to Adapt and Thrive in a Rapidly Changing World of Work, which provides readers with a guide for navigating change within our fast-paced world.