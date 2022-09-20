2022 Power Players in Education: Karol Mason, President of John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Having served as a United State Assistant Attorney General and head of the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs, Karol Mason is a nationally-recognized leader on issues of juvenile justice, bail reform, and community trust. Now, as president of John Jay College of Criminal Justice, she’s leveraging her experience to ensure a quality education for her students, who make up the next generation of law enforcement officers, researchers, lawyers, and community liaisons.

In this interview, Karol explains how John Jay — and, importantly, its students — are at the forefront of outlining and establishing anti-racist criminal justice tenets and practices that can be applied across a wide range of careers.

