Dan’s Power Women of the East End: Sheryl Heather, Southampton Business Alliance

In our final video from the Dan’s Power Women of the East End event, host Jane Hanson is joined by Sheryl Heather, the executive director of the Southampton Business Alliance. Sheryl, who has spent years working with (and sometimes against) the communities of Long Island to build affordable housing for hardworking middle-class and service-oriented professionals, explains some of the struggles and rewards inherent in this work. She also encourages New York voters to watch for a possible ballot referendum this November that would establish an Affordable Housing Fund.