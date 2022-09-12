NY Lawmakers on the Move, Sept. 12, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Malliotakis, bipartisan coalition urge Hochul to withdraw congestion pricing support

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island, Brooklyn) today will join a bipartisan coalition of city and state elected officials to urge Governor Hochul to withdraw her support of the MTA’s Manhattan Central Business District Tolling Plan.

Among those joining Malliotakis include City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-Staten island) and Council Members Robert Holden (D-Queens), Joann Ariola (R-Queens), David Carr (R-Staten island), Vickie Paladino (R-Queens), Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn); and Assembly members Mike Tannousis (R-Staten Island, Brooklyn) and Charles Fall (D-Staten Island).

Specifically, Malliotakis will renew her calls for the MTA and the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) to extend the public comment period on the Environmental Assessment (EA) to 60 days, and push for complete, thorough, and transparent economic and environmental impact studies to be conducted.

The call to action is slated for 11 a.m., today, Sept. 12 on the steps of City Hall in Lower Manhattan.

Zinnerman introduces E-Bike Act, hosts home ownership forum

Assembly Member Sefani Zinerman (D-Brooklyn) announced in her newsletter that with the recent sweep of building fires throughout the city, she has introduced a bill that will require better stewardship over electronic bike charging.

Zinerman said education for e-bike owners can help mitigate some of the neglect and accidental fires started from poor e-bike management. The bill will require e-bike and e-bike battery retailers to provide new owners with an operating manual, including instruction on how to charge the battery.

The bill will also require owners of residential properties to include an agreement with tenants that charging and storage of electric batteries meant for e-bikes shall not be allowed.

Zinerman will also hold her second public forum in her Equitable Housing Series – Home Ownership Matters this week. A team of housing professionals and elected officials will join forces with constituents in an evening dedicated to developing equitable housing solutions.

The event is slated for 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Bed Stuy Restoration Plaza, 1368 Fulton Street.

CM Hanif dedicating Participatory Budgeting money to climate justice

City Council Member Shahana Hanif (D-Brooklyn) announced in her E-newsletter that she is dedicating the full $1.5 million allocation in this years Participatory Budgeting (PB) to climate justice.

Hanif said she is doing this because the climate crisis affects everyone every single day and there needs to be a community-led response.

From September through October, her office will hold idea generation by hosting several Neighborhood Assemblies. At these community events, you will learn about local climate issues in District 39, meet neighbors, and participate in group brainstorming to share ideas on how to address green issues locally.

“Our climate justice framework encourages neighbors to think about projects addressing the focus areas of food, water, heat, inclusive living environments, immigrant justice, and environmental education,” she wrote in her newsletter.

The Neighborhood Assemblies are at the following times and locations. Please RSVP to join here.

Kicking off PB will be a Science Town Tall on 9/21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom

Park Slope Library: Saturday, Sept 24, 2 – 4 p.m.

Carroll Gardens Library: Tuesday, October 11, 6 – 8:00 p.m.

Kensington/Windsor Terrace Library: Wednesday, October 12, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Zoom: Monday, October 1, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

CM Brooks-Powers, AM Anderson announce Second Annual Wellness Program



City Council Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Powers (D-Queens) and Assembly Member Khaleel Anderson (D-Queens) today will launch the 2022 fall semester of the “Wise Walking Warriors” program at Springfield Park in partnership with the City Parks Foundation and the Wellness and Transformation Center.

Wise Walking Warrior is an eight-week nutrition and fitness program tailored for older adults interested in jumpstarting a healthy holistic lifestyle. Programming includes Zumba instruction, interactive nutrition seminars, tennis instruction, and aerobic activities for older adults.

The announcement is slated for 9 a.m., today, Sept. 12 at Springfield Park, Springfield Blvd. & 184th Street in Springfield Gardens, Queens.