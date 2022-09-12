Dan’s Power Women of the East End: Lynn Arthur, Peak Power Long Island

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Energy use is top of mind for many New Yorkers as we head into the fall, but not enough homeowners are aware that the state offers rebates and subsidies for those who transition their home’s energy consumption away from oil and propane and toward renewable energy sources instead. Lynn Arthur is out to spread the news! As executive director of Peak Power Long Island, a nonprofit that provides education resources and consulting services on renewable energy technologies, Lynn works with communities and municipalities to reduce carbon emissions while improving the resiliency of homes.

While sitting down with Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Jane Hanson at the recent Dan’s Power Women of the East End event, Lynn explained the significance of this year’s gubernatorial election on the energy sector specifically, and she offers up advice for homeowners looking for the best way to reduce their carbon footprint.

Lynn is also a member of the Southampton Town Green Sustainability Advisory Committee, where she chairs the Energy Subcommittee.