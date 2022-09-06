NY Lawmakers on the Move, Sept. 6, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

De La Rosa, Joseph hold hearings on education, home care aides

City Council Member Rita Joseph (D-Brooklyn), chair of the Committee on Education today will hold a hearing and vote on Resolution 283-A, calling on the Mayor and the Chancellor of the Department of Education (DOE) to immediately reverse the DOE’’ reductions to school budgets.

The measure would also mandate the Chancellor to submit updated school budgets reflecting the restoration and an accounting of unspent federal stimulus funds to the Panel for Educational Policy.

Meanwhile, City Council Member Carmen De La Rosa (D-Manhattan, Bronx), chair of the Committee on Civil Service and Labor, today will hold a committee hearing on a proposed bill that would set the maximum working hours that an employer may assign to a home care aide.

Under the proposal, the hours would be limited to 12 hours for any one shift, or within any 24 hours period, and 50 hours within a week. A home care aide could be assigned additional hours in the event of an emergency.

The public Education Committee open hearing is slated for 9:30 a.m., today, Sept. 6. Livestream. The public open hearing on home care aides is 1 p.m., today, Sept. 6. Livestream. Both hearings will be held at City Hall in Lower Manhattan.

Kaplan deplores antisemitic vandalism found in Nassau County Park

Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) yesterday deplored the discovery of multiple swastikas etched inside bathroom stalls at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford, Long Island and urged members of the public with information to contact police.

“I’m horrified by the latest discovery of antisemitic vandalism on Long Island, and I’m disgusted that once again it was found in a public park where children and families should be able to enjoy themselves without being confronted by vile displays of hatred. We deserve to live in communities free from this garbage, and our police have my full support in their investigation to find whoever is responsible. I’m grateful for the efforts of our law enforcement officers, and I thank them for their service today as every day,” said Kaplan.

Kaplan also called on Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to step up and ensure that every county facility is proactively and routinely examined for this type of vandalism or graffiti.

“Countless studies show that a proactive and quick response to address vandalism and graffiti dramatically reduces repeat offenses, and our County government needs to do a better job at keeping this filth out of our community,” Kaplan said.

Members of the public who have information are urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS (8477).

Sanders Jr. to Host Free Mini Golf Event for seniors

Senator James Sanders Jr. (D-Queens) will host a free afternoon of mini golf for seniors in recognition of September as Senior Appreciation Month.

“I am proud to recognize Senior Appreciation Month, which will feature many great activities for the golden members of our society,” Sanders said. “It is important that we as a community recognize our seniors and show our unwavering commitment to them as a thank you for paving the way for the next generation and providing steadfast guidance during the troubling times of today.”

The free mini golf event is slated for 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 14 at the Five Towns Mini-Golf and Batting Range, 570 Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence. You must wear sneakers.

You must RSVP to attend. It is preferred that you register online at the following link https://forms.gle/1LeHJURaZ4PrKHpU6. If you do not have access to a computer, you can call Senator Sanders’ Offices during business hours at 718-327-7017 or 718-523-3069. Do not leave a message on the answering machine. Please give your information to a live representative.