2022 Meet the Candidates: Joseph Maffia for Assembly District 75

Joseph Maffia enjoys watching and participating in government — when it works. But according to him, Albany has broken down and now resembles a Democratic monocracy. Intending to rebalance the scales and get government working again, Joe has thrown his hat into the ring for Assembly District 75, which is being vacated by longtime progressive legislator Richard Gottfried, who will retire at the end of this term. AD75 has high rates of crime, an issue that Joe wants to prioritize if he wins the seat. The district also has a bevy of cultural institutions that Joe — running on the Republican ticket as well as the Arts & Culture ticket, a new political party that he registered earlier this year — wants to see preserved and invested in.

