Power Women: Paula Ávila-Guillen, Women’s Equality Center

Executive Director of Women’s Equality Center Paula Ávila-Guillen is an international human rights attorney and reproductive rights activist with experience fighting for women’s health care and abortion access in Latin America. In this interview, Paula recounts the history of the green bandanna, reflects on the joy and sorrow — the victories and defeats — that accompany her work, and remains hopeful that the lessons learned from reproductive justice organizations in Latin America can be implemented at home.

