NY Lawmakers on the Move, Aug. 23, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

AM Bichotte Hermelyn introduces ‘Mickie Law’

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn (D-Brooklyn), yesterday announced she has introduced “Mickie’s Law” (A10659) to ensure mothers who encounter fetal deaths get the treatment they need to remove a dead fetus, especially in the event of an emergency.

After the abolishment of Roe v. Wade, the standard of care for the removal of dead fetuses is being scrutinized, delayed, or even denied. Even in New York State, expectant mothers who experience a fetal death are not guaranteed timely access to the medical treatment they require to remove a dead fetus using procedures established in the public health code.

The sweeping bill aims to amend public health law to require:

A timely procedure to remove a deceased fetus from the womb within 48 hours of notification.

Providers must notify patients within 24 hours after identifying the results of fetus or embryo death.

Referral of patients to another healthcare provider if not available to perform services.

Require a registry for facilities that perform such services.

Require OBGYN Residents to be fully trained and educated in these well-established and accepted procedures.

Ung, Lee to host bilingual senior scam prevention workshop

City Council Members Sandra Ung (D-Queens) and Linda Lee (D-Queens) this week will co-host a bilingual virtual Senior Scam Prevention Workshop in both English and Mandarin. Interested participants can register at shorturl.at/ptV16.

At the workshop, representatives from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office, NYPD, and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) will make presentations. DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga will join the virtual workshop during an in-person visit with seniors at the Benjamin Rosenthal Self-help Innovative Senior Center in Flushing.

“Senior citizens have always been key targets for scammers, whether it is tricking them into sharing their personal information or outright stealing their money,” said Ung. “Unfortunately, the social isolation created by the pandemic has made our senior citizens even more vulnerable, as they are more inclined to engage with strangers on the telephone or spend more time online. I want to thank Council Member Linda Lee, District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office and DCWP and NYPD for agreeing to host this workshop to generate awareness about this issue and hopefully prevent our older adults from becoming victims in the first place.”

“The internet and technology have revolutionized the way we communicate, conduct business, and go about our everyday lives, but has also opened up new avenues for scammers and thieves to get hold of our personal information,” said Lee. “Our seniors have often been the victims of fraud, particularly during the pandemic as a result of increased social isolation. I am proud to work alongside Council Member Sandra Ung, Queens DA Katz, and my colleagues in government to provide vital guidance and resources needed to identify common scam tactics to protect our most vulnerable New Yorkers.”

Scammers often target seniors because they are perceived to have more wealth, have a desire to care for family members and loved ones and, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), less likely to report when they have been the victim of fraud.

The Workshop is slated from 10 to 11:30 a.m., tomorrow, Aug. 24. Interested participants can register at shorturl.at/ptV16.

Richards holds Day 2 of Borough Hall on your block

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.’s inaugural “Borough Hall on Your Block” initiative continues today in Southeast Queens, with the day’s programming led by an announcement of more than $6 million in funding across NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Richards will host a press conference at 1pm outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens to announce a combined $6 million in capital funding for the purchase of new, state-of-the-art equipment at both NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens will receive $5 million toward the acquisition of a new linear accelerator (LINAC), which is used to deliver external beam radiation treatments to cancer patients, along with $500,000 for renovations to its adult emergency room observation unit. Jamaica Hospital will receive $1.3 million for the purchase of a new MRI machine. Currently, the hospital has just one such machine in use.

Richards will also host a pair of resource fairs — a City Agency Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at York College and an Immigrant Resource Fair from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, both in Jamaica. The City Agency Resource Fair will double as a Job Recruitment Fair, as Queens job seekers will be able to meet with more than a dozen employers across a wide array of industries looking to hire immediately.

Lastly, the day of public events will include an all-day Backpack Giveaway and COVID-19 Vaccination Drive at the Community Church of Christ in Jamaica, where free backpacks will be distributed to Queens students two weeks ahead of the start of the new academic year. COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children under 5 years old, while residents 5 years old and older will be able to receive a COVID-19 booster shot on site.

Sanders, Anderson, Brooks-Powers present Caribbean Carnival in the Rockaways

State Senator James Sanders Jr. (D-Queens), Assembly Member Khaleel Anderson (D-Queens) and City Council Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks Powers (D-Queens) invites you this Saturday to the party of the year – the Queens Carnival, formerly the Caribbean Carnival in the Rockaways.

The party is in Far Rockaway but you will feel like you are in the Caribbean as we bring together the people and cultures that make Queens an iconic melting pot and the most diverse borough in the city. We hope you will join us and bring your family, friends, children, grandchildren. All are welcome!

Queens is the most ethnically diverse urban area in the world, and what better way to celebrate that diversity, especially in Rockaway, than with a family-friendly Caribbean Carnival that welcomes all people. Out of many, we are one. That’s the motto of Trinidad – “together we aspire, together we achieve.”

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the concept of a Caribbean Carnival, it is an event that takes place in many countries around the world. It is a colorful and creative way to celebrate Caribbean culture and initially began as the last opportunity to release all of one’s energy and joyful emotions before the 40 penitential days of Lent.

As is traditional in Carnival culture, we will be highlighting two countries this year. Our honorees will be Trinidad, known for steel pans and the Caribbean dance – the Limbo, and Antigua, which is famous for its many beaches.

The Queens Carnival will take place starting at 11 a.m., this Saturday, August 27, starting at Mott Avenue and Beach 21st Street and ending on the boardwalk at Beach 17th Street.