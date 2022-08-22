Sheinkopf Speaks: Maloney battles West Side machine politics

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Maybe it’s time to say thanks to her. That would be the right thing to do. And as a West Sider–the guy who brought the Teamsters into the gay rights battle 40 years ago and somebody who fought to get more power without a bunch of hot air blabbing and back pats throughout the city and nation for Blacks, Latinos and Women just cause it was the right thing to do—I’m tired of the fakers.

The bums will tell you one thing and then always go with the one they think will be the winner. It’s what they do.

Records. Real rights. Real wrongs don’t matter. The fixers and the fakes stuff the dough into their pockets ready for the next score with a smile while running out the door to get to the victor’s party. It’s what they do. What they’ve always done. What they will do.

The congressional seat slimefest in Manhattan tests all our ability to keep food down. Jerry Nadler has become the establishment candidate. He meets the standard. Under his long-time leadership the west side continues its spread of urine stained sidewalks, empty storefronts, increased numbers of homeless shelters, recent rising stabbings and shootings, and even an elderly rabbi being mugged while out for an early morning walk.

The Nadler gang now caught reportedly plotting the post Nadler world of an enduring round of even more men special electioned in to office–in a traditional back room phony reform democratic switcheroo–will say oh-no. We are the good government people. This is a lie. They are the self- government people. Government for them, by them, and with them and legal cash transfers to their operatives and the lobbyist consultants who feed off them.

They will talk and talk and talk and talk about the good people they are. How nice.

They will say he’s more for gay rights. Nope. They will say he’s more for women’s rights than the woman his chorus–smelling new blood and more power–are bashing. More than a woman? Nuts.

They will say he is Jewish. And without him no Jew will remain in the New York City congressional delegation. What name does the apparent winner in the new Brooklyn Manhattan seat, Dan Goldman, have?

Forget the filthy streets. Forget the danger. Forget the rising crime. Forget the homeless. Forget the urine. Forget the deterioration. Forget the moving vans in our streets. Forget that Nadler called for defunding cops.

Remember his vote opposing moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Carolyn Maloney has been the defender of the only democracy in the Middle East. You lose Maloney you lose the only woman representing Manhattan in the US House of Representatives. And it matters.

My opinion or your opinion doesn’t change the facts. So there.