Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Jane Hanson sit down with Robert Cornicelli, a Republican running in the August 23rd primary election for New York Congressional District 2. Robert, a veteran, wants to protect parental rights in the Long Island district, combat China’s global influence, put a halt to illegal imports of drugs like fentanyl, and abolish the Department of Education.

