2022 Meet the Candidates: Mike Rakebrandt for Congressional District 2

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Jane Hanson is joined by Mike Rakebrandt, a Republican candidate running for New York’s 2nd Congressional District, located in Long Island. Mike is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy, and he is determined to secure all borders, harbors, and ports into the United States once he gets to Congress. He also has experience working in the Detective Bureau of the NYPD, a career that seems almost predestined by one of Mike’s childhood experiences.

For more videos like this, visit PoliticsNY’s YouTube channel!