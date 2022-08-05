NY Lawmakers on the Move, Aug. 5, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Kaplan Applauds North Hempstead on Abortion Resolution

State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills), In advance of last night’s Town of North Hempstead Board Meeting, where a resolution will be considered to repeal language in the Town Code that places restrictions on abortion, released a copy of her remarks which will be read into the official record this evening:

“I’m here tonight to add my voice to those who have gathered here in support of today’s resolution repealing a section of the Town Code that places unlawful barriers between women and their right to have an abortion. This isn’t just about cleaning up an old law. This isn’t just about righting an historic injustice. This is about standing up for women. This is about standing up for our right to make decisions for ourselves. And this is about sending a message that we will always stand up for women in the Town of North Hempstead,” said Kaplan.

“In the last few weeks since our extremist Supreme Court overturned 50 years of established precedent and stole our Constitutional right to choose, we’ve all had to learn a tough lesson that we can’t sit back and expect that things will be okay here just because we live in a place where our rights are protected.

“We’ve seen that there are people who will stop at nothing to assert their control over women’s bodies, and the only people who can stop them are those of us who are willing to stand up and do the right thing. So I’m here to applaud Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey for introducing this important measure, and those members of the Town Board who are supporting it.

“This is a moment for us to steel our resolve and fight for our rights, and not back down in the face of extremists.”

Maloney lauds Biden Administration for declaring monkeypox a public health emergency

U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn), Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, issued the following statement after the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that the Biden Administration will declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency.

The announcement follows a July 29, 2022, letter Chairwoman Maloney sent to Secretary Becerra, urging him to immediately declare a public health emergency given the rapidly rising monkeypox cases.

“I commend Secretary Becerra for heeding my call to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency. This critical step will allow the Biden Administration to build on the progress it has already made to expand the availability of vaccines, testing, and treatment nationwide. As Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, I will continue to push the Administration to use every tool at its disposal to mitigate the threat monkeypox poses to our nation’s public health and ensure testing, vaccines, and treatment are available to those who need it,” said Maloney.

Malliotakis Statement on City Contract Dispute, Staten Island Ferry Service Reductions

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) yesterday joined city, state, and federal colleagues on a call with Mayor Adams, New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) Commissioner Rodriguez, along with City Hall and NYCDOT staff regarding the staffing shortages that have impacted Staten Island Ferry service for the commuters we represent.

“It is evident that these staffing shortages and service reductions on the Ferry are due to the city’s inability over the past decade to come to a contract agreement with the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) that represents captains, assistant captains, engineers, and mates. While I understand this problem was inherited by Mayor Adams, I wrote to the new Mayor in January expressing my concerns that not resolving this dispute immediately would lead to the staffing shortages and irregular ferry schedule we’re seeing today,” said Malliotakis.

Malliotakis said she’s spoken with representatives from MEBA who say they’ve lost talent to other transportation networks and private industries that provide a better quality of life for workers and their families. It’s clear that their members are overworked, underpaid, and desperate for a new contract that addresses retention, overtime, and other staffing issues, she said.

“While the Mayor’s office emphasized they are working as quickly as possible to address this dispute, reductions in service have become all the more frequent and should have been made a top priority during the first few months of this administration when I and other Staten Island officials highlighted it. In the meantime, it’s important for both parties to remain dedicated to finding a solution while also showing up to work so there is minimal impact on passenger service and safety.

“I fear that the longer this dispute goes on, the more it will impact operational and passenger safety risks for those I represent. I continue to urge the Mayor and his staff to address these issues immediately so MEBA members can have the contract they deserve and normal ferry operations can resume as quickly as possible,” Malliotakis concluded.