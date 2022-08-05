2022 Primary Election Debate: Congressional District 3

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Candidates Robert Zimmerman, Melanie D’Arrigo, Jon Kaiman, and Joshua Lafazan joined PoliticsNY Editor-in-Chief Stephen Witt and amNewYork Metro Editor-in-Chief Robert Pozarycki to debate the issues and explain to voters why they deserve to represent New York’s Congressional District 3. The Democratic primary election will be held on August 23rd.

The district’s communities in Long Island are: Great Neck, Port Washington, Roslyn, Lake Success, North Hills, Westbury, Old Westbury, Mineola, Glen Cove, Muttontown, Brookville, Sea Cliff, Lattingtown, Mill Neck, Bayville, Cove Neck, Oyster Bay Cove