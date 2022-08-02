2022 Primary Election Debate: Congressional District 10

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Candidates Mondaire Jones, Carlina Rivera, Brian Robinson, Dan Goldman, Yuh-Line Niou, Liz Holtzman, Maud Maron, Jo Anne Simon, Quanda Francis, and Jimmy Li participated in PoliticsNY’s Democratic primary debate in the race to represent New York’s tenth congressional district. This debate was moderated by Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Jane Hanson, PoliticsNY Editor-in-Chief Stephen Witt, and Government Reporter Ethan Stark-Miller. The winner of the Democratic primary election will be decided on August 23rd.

The district’s communities are: Lower Manhattan, including the East and West Villages; Soho and Noho; Chinatown; Sunset Park; Park Slope

