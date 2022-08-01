NY Lawmakers on the Move, Aug. 1, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Clarke mourns passing of Elenora Bernard

U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-Brooklyn) yesterday mourned the tragic passing of former President of the New York State Association of Minority Contractors and committed champion for Brooklyn, Elenora Bernard.

Bernard, 77, is the mother of Brooklyn Borough President candidate Khari Edwards, and was a highly respected businesswoman and mover and shaker in Brooklyn’s Caribbean-American community.

“On behalf of the people of the 9th District of New York, the Clarke family and myself, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the Edwards family, along with Elenora’s dear friends and loved ones. Only days ago, we received the heartbreaking news that one of our community’s most tireless, most dedicated stalwarts was taken from us far too soon,” said Clarke.

“Ms. Elenora Bernard, an entrepreneur, advocate and cultural ambassador who lived a lifetime in service of others, tragically lost her life to the senseless violence that so many of our neighbors and loved ones know all too well. Her terrible loss is felt by countless members of our community here in Brooklyn, across our city and her beloved Trinidad and Tobago, and among all those whose lives she touched with her own,” the lawmaker added.

PoliticsNY and Schneps Media’s Political Editor-in-Chief Stephen Witt mourns her loss as well, and sends prayers and condolences to the family.

CM Sanchez announces $350,000 investment towards local community garden

City Council Member Pierina Sanchez (D-Bronx) on Saturday hosted a community block party and resource fair, in which he announced a $350,000 investment for upgrades to the Bean Morris Garden, the location of the Community block party.

The event was held in collaboration with the Committee for Hispanic Children and Families (CHCF), Fidelis Care, and the Union Community Health Center (UCHC).

Bean Morris Garden is a community garden located at 2096 Morris Avenue, established by neighborhood leaders in the late 1900’s. An incredible asset and a staple in the community, residents highlighted during a Participatory Budgeting process that Bean Morris Garden was inaccessible to people with disabilities. Bean Morris is named after the garden’s steward’s son, who the community tragically lost to gun violence in 2019, and serves as a peaceful, reflective gathering space for neighborhood residents of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. The funds will improve pathways, create new seating, remove dangerous steel remnants and install a water connection.

“The Bean Morris Garden has so much rich history and my staff and I want to be able to bring a community together to experience the joy and happiness in our local parks surrounding District 14. This park has lots of meaning to me because as a mother, a playground for children to play, interact and have fun in, is important. In the face of much adversity, our community finds ways to uplift one another and find joy. I am so proud to be able to organize with partners today to uplift this positivity, and there’s so much more to come,” said Sanchez

Dinowitz decries DOT’s elimination of Riverdale Avenue Lane

City Council Member Eric Dinowitz (D-Bronx) on Friday blasted the Bronx Department of Transportation’s (DOT) plan to push ahead with the Riverdale Avenue lane elimination after many months of elected officials, the local community board and members of the community expressing disappointment with DOT’s failure to conduct meaningful outreach.

“Over the past several months, I have been exceedingly clear with the Bronx Department of Transportation (DOT) that my top concern regarding the plan for the Riverdale Avenue lane elimination was the utter lack of input from community stakeholders and their dishonesty with the community. Even with these concerns being clear, the DOT is forging ahead with implementation of this project despite an absence of outreach to the local businesses and schools that will be impacted and the misrepresentation of facts at a public meeting,” said Dinowitz.

“Even more disappointing is the fact that a promise to engage the community was made by DOT at a Bronx Community Board 8 meeting and at subsequent private meetings. This promise was not fulfilled. Our local businesses and schools, along with individual members of the community, have in fact long been advocating for pedestrian safety enhancements along Riverdale Avenue, namely left turn signals and calming measures at dangerous intersections.

“DOT has ignored these requests and instead, has taken a heavy-handed and authoritative approach to addressing traffic issues along this corridor. This was a process deficient of transparency and completely devoid of genuine community input. We cannot begin to discuss the merits of a plan while the Bronx DOT refuses to engage in authentic dialogue. We deserve better from our agencies.”

Gillibrand to host Bronx Town Hall

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) today will host a public Bronx town hall at Hostos Community College. Gillibrand will be on hand to take questions from Bronxites in attendance and discuss the issues most impacting borough residents.

Masks are required. Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within the past 24 hours for entry is required – physical vaccination card or NYS Excelsior Pass only, no photographs of vaccination cards allowed, per venue requirements.

Bags are subject to search by Hostos Community College security, per venue requirements.

The town Hall is slated for 11:30 a.m., today, Aug. 1 at the Hostos Community College, Repertory Theater, C Building / Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse Blvd in the Bronx.