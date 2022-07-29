NY Lawmakers on the Move, July 29, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Suozzi: Semi-Conductor Funding Legislation a win for Long Island Tech Corridor

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Long Island, Queens) yesterday announced that the House passed bipartisan semi-conductor funding legislation that is a win for Long Island’s tech corridor, New York, and America.

Not only will this $52 billion in funding bolster Long Island and New York tech companies and high-tech institutions, it will weaken China’s grip on semi-conductor production and make the U.S. more competitive on a global stage.

“Not only will this legislation weaken China’s grip on semiconductor production, it will reinvigorate the Long Island’s Tech Corridor, New York, and America. Places like Brookhaven National Labs, Stony Brook University, Cold Spring Harbor Labs and so many more are already poised to receive funding,” said Suozzi, Commissioner on the Congressional Executive Commission on China.

Long Island’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, Stony Brook University, and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory will be eligible to apply for funding for different programs, including $14.7 billion that will be made available over the next five years to support the 17 Department of Energy National Laboratories across the country.

CM Lee hosts second community health fair

City Council Member Linda Lee (D-Queens), along with Senator John Liu (D-Queens) and Assembly Member David Weprin (D-Queens) tomorrow will host a Community Health Fair.

The event will have representatives from Commonpoint Queens, SNAP, Korean Community Services, Emblem Health, and many more organizations to provide information and resources promoting health and mental wellness for the community.

At the event residents can get blood pressure screenings, blood sugar screenings, mental health resources and PCR/rapid testing and vaccinations.

The event is slated for 12 -noon to 3 p.m., tomorrow, July 30 at Cunningham Park in Queens.

Meng helps with new stop signs in Kew Gardens

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens) announced yesterday that she is pleased to have partnered with Community Board 9 and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman in working to help Bais Yaakov Academy of Queens secure two new stop signs outside of its building in Kew Gardens.

Previously, there were two stop signs on corners of 125th Street which runs in front of the school. Now, with the addition of two stop signs on the adjacent 85th Avenue, the intersection at the school has become a four-way stop.

“Hundreds of students attend this school and they, school staff and local pedestrians should not be put in harm’s way when crossing,” said Meng. “These stop signs will help make the area safer, and I thank the Bais Yaakov Academy of Queens for working to improve safety outside its facility.”

AM Solages rolls out electric and gas utility relief funds

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages, the Long Island Progressive Coalition (“LIPC”) and the the Public Utility Law Project (“PULP”) today will announce and roll out more than $557 million in credits that will begin to hit residential low-income customers’ accounts on August 1.

The new Electric and Gas Utility Debt Relief Program comes as more than 54,000 National Grid customers and 119,000 PSEG customers are behind on their utility bills due to the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic.

And that situation has worsened due to the recent “bill surges”. However, on June 16, 2022, the State Public Service Commission adopted a $557 million statewide program to provide COVID-19 utility bill relief for low-income electric and natural gas utility customers. Low-income residential customers enrolled in their utility’s energy affordability program (sometimes referred to as the monthly bill discount program) will have any debts for service received through May 1, 2022, forgiven in full.

To qualify, you must currently be enrolled in your utility’s monthly low-income bill discount program (EAP), or enroll by December 31, 2022. Recipients of New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program or Regular Arrears Supplement, or those awaiting receipt of such funds, are also categorically eligible for the program.

For assistance from PULP’s statewide hotline, please contact: (877) 669-2572. PULP’s COVID-19 page with advice on consumer rights and tips for those in arrears during the pandemic is at https://bit.ly/pulp-covid-19.

Clarke lauds HHS rule strengthening nondiscrimination in healthcare

U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-Brooklyn) yesterday lauded a proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, and disability in certain health programs and activities.

The proposed rule affirms protections against discrimination on the basis of sex, including sexual orientation and gender identity consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court’s holding in Bostock v. Clayton County, and reiterates protections from discrimination for seeking reproductive health care services.

Strengthening this rule is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advancing gender and health equity and civil rights, as laid out in President Biden’s executive orders on Preventing and Combatting Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation, Protecting Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services, and Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities.

“For our nation to overcome the scourge of discrimination and inequities permeating through its very fabric, it is essential we acknowledge these crises will not be overcome through bandaid solutions. Targeted, comprehensive attacks against the foundational systems that allow these injustices to persist are not just necessary – they are our obligation. And there are few sectors with discriminatory practices as prevealent as the healthcare industry,” said Clarke.

“This transformative proposed rule both restores and fortifies civil rights protections for patients and consumers in applicable health and HHS programs. Moreover, it will deliver progress to communities that have long deserved it,” she added.