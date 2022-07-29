2022 Primary Election Debate: State Senate District 34

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Christian Amato and John Perez participated in PoliticsNY’s Democratic primary debate in the race to represent the Bronx in District 34. Moderated by Jane Hanson and Stephen Witt, the winner will be decided in the upcoming August 23rd Democratic primary election and, with no Republican challenger, will most likely win the seat. The district’s neighborhoods are: Parkchester, Throggs Neck, Morris Park, Pelham, Castle Hill, City Island.

