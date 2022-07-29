2022 Primary Election Debate: State Senate District 33

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

State Senator Gustavo Rivera, the incumbent who has represented the district since 2010, faced challenger Miguelina Camilo in PoliticsNY’s Democratic primary debate in the race to represent the Bronx in District 33. Moderated by Jane Hanson and Stephen Witt, the winner will be decided in the upcoming August 23rd Democratic primary election, and without a Republican challenger, will most likely win the seat.

The district neighborhoods include Riverdale, Fieldston, Spuyten Duyvil, Bedford Park, Fordham, Norwood, Belmont and Van Nest