2022 Primary Election Debate: State Senate District 27

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

State Senator Brian Kavanagh, who served in the senate since 2017 and in the state assembly before that, faces challengers Vittoria Fariello and Danyela Souza Egorov in PoliticsNY’s Democratic primary debate in the race to represent Lower Manhattan in District 27. Moderated by Jane Hanson and Stephen Witt, the winner will be decided in the upcoming August 23rd Democratic primary election, and without a Republican challenger, will most likely win the seat.

The district’s neighborhoods are: Greenwich Village, East Village, SoHo, West Village, Alphabet City, Tribeca, Chinatown, Lower East Side, Battery Park City, Wall Street.

To see more debates for New York’s 2022 primary elections, click here.