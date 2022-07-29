2022 Primary Election Debate: Congressional District 2

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mike Rakebrandt and Robert Cornicelli participated in PoliticsNY’s Republican primary debate in the race to represent Nassau County in the second congressional district. Moderated by Jane Hanson and Stephen Witt, the winner will be decided in the upcoming August 23rd Republican primary election and will face Jackie Gordan, the Democratic candidate, in the November general election. The district includes portions of Nassau and Suffolk counties and includes the towns of Babylon, Hempstead, Islip, Oyster Bay.

