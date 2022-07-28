NY Lawmakers on the Move, July 28, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Gillibrand statement of support for senate passage of CHIPS Act

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) yesterday released the following statement in support of the Senate’s Senate passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022:

“Over the past few years, U.S. consumers and companies experienced how our overreliance on foreign companies for semiconductors led to increased prices and the disruption of American supply chains. The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 will deliver billions in resources to build our domestic chip industry, address vulnerabilities in domestic manufacturing and supply chains, and increase our competitiveness with China. This bill will strengthen our national security, create good-paying jobs and pave the way for continued U.S. leadership in semiconductor technology, design and fabrication.”

Gillibrand has long championed increased efforts to expand the domestic semiconductor and broader microelectronics industries, including by cosponsoring legislation like the bipartisan American Foundries Act, which she helped negotiate with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as an amendment to the FY21 NDAA.

In February, Gillibrand introduced her bipartisan, bicameral Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022, which would incentivize private-public partnerships that would be eligible for federal financial and technical assistance designed to expand and support domestic manufacturing.

Meeks, Katko announces passage of Harriet Tubman Coin Bill

U.S. Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-Queens), senior member of the House Committee on Financial Services, and U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-NY) yesterday released a statement after the House passed H.R. 1842, the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act, which honors the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman.

Recognizing Tubman’s historic contributions to the causes of freedom and equality, the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act directs the Department of the Treasury to mint and issue $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half dollar clad coins bearing Tubman’s image, all of which would be legal tender.

All surcharges received by the Treasury would be paid equally to the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, New York and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio to help fulfill their missions of telling the stories of abolitionists and inspiring the public by sharing Harriet Tubman’s core values and promoting her enormous legacy.

“Harriet Tubman dedicated her life to fighting against the oppression of white supremacy, for the freedom and rights of African Americans, and for the women’s suffrage movement. This historic legislation recognizes the significant contributions and sacrifices that Tubman made for this country, as we continue to fight for justice and equality for all. I’m proud to have sponsored this legislation with my colleague Rep. Katko to ensure the legacy of Harriet Tubman is commemorated and I look forward to this bill becoming law,” said Meeks.

Maloney assails gun manufacturers of AR-15-style assault rifles

U.S. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, yesterday released new findings from the Committee’s investigation into five major gun manufacturers’ sales and marketing of AR-15-style assault rifles, the weapons of choice for murderers responsible for America’s deadly mass shootings.

The findings came ahead of the Committee’s hearing on the role of the firearms industry in America’s gun violence epidemic.

“How much are the lives of America’s children, teachers, parents, and families worth to gun manufacturers? My Committee’s investigation has revealed that the country’s major gun manufacturers have collected more than $1 billion in revenue from selling military-style assault weapons to civilians,” said Maloney.

“These companies are selling the weapon of choice for mass murderers who terrorize young children at school, hunt down worshippers at churches and synagogues, and slaughter families on the Fourth of July. In short, the gun industry is profiting off the blood of innocent Americans.”

BBP Reynoso give capital allocation to Kings County Hospital

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso today, will join NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County executives, and local elected officials to announce the third and final capital allocation from his FY23 capital funds.

Reynoso has allocated his entire FY23 funding, $45M total, for maternal health service amenities and related clinical upgrades across the three Brooklyn public hospitals, the first time in borough president history.

During his campaign, Reynoso highlighted the gross inequity that Black pregnant people are 9.4 times more likely to die due to childbirth complications than their white counterparts. He pledged to reduce this disparity in Brooklyn, making the borough one of the safest places to have a baby in the country.

The announcement is slated for 10 a.m., today, July 28 at Kings County Hospital, 451 Clarkson Avenue, T-Building, 2nd Floor in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.