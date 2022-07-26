NY Lawmakers on the Move, July 26, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Kaplan storm response legislation gets signed into law

Governor Kathy Hochul last week signed legislation by Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblyman Nader J. Sayegh (D-Yonkers), S.932a/A.3258, to improve storm response efforts by utilities and ensure that problems seen during the failed response to Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020 are not repeated in future emergency response situations.

The bill, S.932a/A.3258, requires LIPA and electric corporations across New York State to include within their emergency response plans how communication and coordination of efforts shall occur between the electric corporation, their employees and hired crews, mutual aid crews, other utilities, local governments, and any other entity performing services to assist such electric company.

“During PSEG-LI’s failed response to Tropical Storm Isaias, we learned a lot of hard lessons about the importance of thoroughly planning for emergencies, especially coordination between all parties engaged in the restoration and recovery effort. I spoke to so many crews on the ground in the aftermath of the storm who were frustrated by what they saw as a total lack of coordination between other crews and other utilities who were needed on site in order to complete a repair and restore service. By planning ahead, we can ensure a better, more efficient response to the next big storm that hits our Island,” said Kaplan.

The new law takes effect immediately.

AG James announces nominee for the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government

New York Attorney General Letitia James yesterday announced her nomination of Emily Jane Goodman to the New York Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government.

Goodman previously served as a New York State Supreme Court Judge for more than 25 years, and prior to that, she was a judge in both criminal and civil courts.

“Public service is a public trust. New Yorkers have a right to know that there is an independent organization dedicated to protecting our state against abuse, corruption, and elected officials violating their oaths of office,” said “That is why I am proud to nominate Emily Jane Goodman to the New York Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. Emily brings deep legal knowledge, three decades of public service, and the integrity and expertise required to ensure this new Commission will uphold its sacred duty and be an effective bulwark against corruption.”

Goodman spent nearly 30 years in public service, first as a Hearing Officer with New York State Family Court, then as a judge in both criminal and civil courts, and finally as a State Supreme Court Judge. Before entering public service, Goodman completed multiple fellowships and was an accomplished journalist. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Brooklyn College, her J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, and a master’s degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Members of the public have seven days to submit comments on the nominee. Following that period, the nominee will be presented to the Independent Review Committee of New York’s law school deans for review and approval or denial to serve on the Commission.

Addabbo partners with Pheffer Amato to bring big band concert to Howard Beach

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. (D-Queens) is bringing the 12th Annual Arnie Mig Memorial Big Band Concert back to Howard Beach this summer with his partners Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Queens) and the Brady & Bader law firm.

The namesake of the concert, Arnold “Arnie Mig” Migliaccio was the leader of the Serenaders in Blue Orchestra that held the very first annual swing concert for the residents of Howard Beach nearly three decades ago where they performed Big Band-era jazz music from the 1940’s.

“It is an honor to continue to bring the Arnie Mig Memorial Big Band Concert to the Howard Beach community each year,” Addabbo said. “Arnie Mig was a staple in Howard Beach for decades, and he and his band entertained audiences of all ages with his music. I want to thank Assemblywoman Pheffer Amato and the Brady & Bader law firm for their continued partnership in bringing the concert back this year”

This year’s free concert will take place from 7-9 p.m., Thursday, August 4 in the St. Helen’s parking lot at the corner of 157th Avenue and 84th Street in Howard Beach. It is open to the public. If there is inclement weather, the concert will be moved one week, to August 11. Residents are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the parking lot to comfortably enjoy the show.

For more information on the Arnie Mig Memorial Big Band Concert, contact Addabbo’s Howard Beach office at (718) 738-1111.