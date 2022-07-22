NY Lawmakers on the Move, July 22, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Hochul signs bill to combat human trafficking

Governor Kathy Hochul this week signed Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblymember Amy Paulin’s (D-Scarsdale) legislation combatting human trafficking and helping give victims an opportunity to escape their captors by prominently displaying the human trafficking hotline and other resources in bus terminal and airport restrooms.

The bills, S.8262/A.9169, and S.8573/A.9410, will requires all Port Authority airport restrooms to post information on services for trafficking victims, as well as the national human trafficking hotline number. This includes all restrooms at LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark Liberty Airports.

It will also do outreach to human trafficking victims in bus terminals. All Port Authority bus terminal restrooms to post information on services for trafficking victims, as well as the national human trafficking hotline number.

“No community is immune to the scourge of human trafficking, and it’s critical that we do everything we can to give victims the opportunity to escape their captors and survive the trauma they’ve been forced to endure. Prominently displaying the national human trafficking hotline in places where victims will see it is a common-sense way to help a person in need, and it will help raise awareness of the problem among members of the public who might be able to step in and help,” said Kaplan.

“Every day, women and girls are forced by sex traffickers to sell themselves to men with expendable income,” said Paulin. “I’m proud to have authored legislation to combat the illegal sex trafficking industry. These bills require the publicity of critical support services for victims in transportation hubs, as well as training for hotel workers so that they can spot and report trafficking. Sex trafficking is often conducted in plain sight but is not identified, and traffickers depend on lodging and transportation to operate. By reaching victims at these intersections where they can be identified and connected to services, we can offer them a lifeline to safety and freedom.”

The new laws will take effect in 60 days.

Ung Hosts 2022 U.S. Open Hiring Event

City Council Member Sandra Ung (D-Queens) on Wednesday hosted a hiring event with the USTA to fill seasonal jobs during the 2022 U.S. Open. The event took place in Bowne Playground from 2 to 5 p.m.

“Residents in my district should benefit from hosting this major sporting event in our backyard, and that includes taking advantage of the thousands of good-paying seasonal jobs that are created each year,” said Ung. “This is an opportunity for someone looking to get started in a new career or a great way for a young person to build their resume. Thank you to the USTA for agreeing to host this event and to the recruiters for coming to Flushing.”

Approximately 15 people were interviewed by two USTA employment recruiters over the course of three hours. Seven of them were hired on the spot, with several others offered follow-up interviews. And while the USTA is no longer hiring kids aged 14 to 18 for positions at this year’s U.S. Open, approximately 20 local high school students were registered at the Bowne Park event and will be contacted when hiring begins for the 2023 U.S. Open next spring.

The USTA employs kids as young as 14, but anyone under the age of 18 must have work authorization, which in most cases is a letter from their school’s principal stating they are doing well academically and can take on the added responsibility of a job.

The USTA is still hiring individuals over the age of 18 for positions at this year’s U.S. Open. Available job opportunities include player and guest services, courts and grounds, administration, and parking lot and access control. All positions offer competitive pay and meal allowances.

Interested job seekers can apply directly at careers-usopen.icims.com. For more information, email [email protected]

BBP Reynoso brings back free popular music series

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso yesterday announced the return of the popular outdoor, free, lunchtime jazz concerts in Columbus Park in Downtown Brooklyn.

Partnering with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and Jazz Foundation of America, and supported by EmblemHealth, local jazz artists will perform every Tuesday in August between 12 noon – 1:30 p.m..

Performers will include Eric Wyatt (August 2nd), Steve Cromity (August 9th), Willie Martinez (August 16th), and Patsy Grant (August 23rd).

“We said that this would be the summer New York City comes alive again after the pandemic, and we’re seeing that right in front of our eyes with all the music and community events taking place across our beautiful Brooklyn, including our Borough Hall jazz concerts,” said Reynoso. “It’s been a pleasure to work with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and the Jazz Foundation of America to bring back this beloved series, featuring all homegrown, Brooklyn jazz artists. We hope you come spend your lunchtime with us Tuesdays in August.”

Myrie to join White House conversation on gun industry accountability

Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie (D-Central Brooklyn) will join senior White House officials and state legislators from across the country tomorrow to discuss New York’s pioneering, first-in-the-nation gun industry liability law and how it can be applied in other jurisdictions.

“Last year New York became the first state to put irresponsible gun dealers and manufacturers on notice— but we’re not the last,” said Myrie. “Our law started a national movement for real accountability in an industry that has escaped it for far too long. I’m grateful to President Biden for convening this important conversation and look forward to sharing New York’s experiences with colleagues from across the country.”

This event is closed press but a read-out will be provided following the meeting.

New York’s law allows civil suits to proceed against gun manufacturers and dealers who irresponsibly fuel the criminal firearm market. A federal law makes it virtually impossible to hold bad actors in the gun industry accountable, but allows states to pass laws enabling such suits to proceed. In July 2021, New York became the first state in the nation to enact such a law.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Mayor Eric Adams have used the law to sue ten gun retailers for selling tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers who converted them into what are known as “ghost guns” at home by using basic tools. These “homemade” guns are untraceable due to the fact that the lack serial numbers