De Blasio drops out of NY10 race, says people ‘are looking for another option’

Just as quickly as he came, he went.

In a shocking twist, ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio announced via a video on Twitter he’s dropping out of the race for the newly redrawn 10th Congressional District Tuesday, over a month before the June 23 election.

“It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that,” the former mayor said. “I just want to say, I love the people of this city, I really want to keep serving and I’m going to find a different way to serve. But I’m filled with gratitude at the same time. I’ve been on an amazing journey with so many of you. I want to thank all of the people who’ve helped in this campaign and before. The members of the team, volunteers, the supporters, everyone that’s been part of it, thank you.”

It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/gpt6V6WLUf — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022

Seeming quite defeated, de Blasio acknowledged that he’s “made mistakes” and this has been a “humbling experience.”

“I’m also recognizing I’ve made mistakes,” de Blasio said. “I want to do better in the future. I want to learn from those mistakes. And it’s been a humbling experience sometimes but it’s been a healthy experience.”

De Blasio made headlines as one of the first candidates to announce his run for the newly redrawn seat in late May when new district lines drawn by a Steuben County Supreme Court appointed map-maker were first released. The district – that includes much of lower Manhattan and swaths of Brownstone Brooklyn – seemed tailor-made for de Blasio, who represented several of those areas on the City Council during the 2000s.

Although de Blasio was able to raise over $510,000, his campaign has struggled to gain traction in a crowded field that includes U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-Rockland, Westchester Counties), City Council Member Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan), Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou (D-Manhattan) and Dan Goldman – lead counsel in the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump. The ex-mayor’s decision to exit the field comes after two recent polls from Data for Progress and the New York Working Families Party (NYWFP) put him at the bottom of the pack with 5 and 3 percent support respectively – trailing Rivera and Niou,, who appear to be the frontrunners.