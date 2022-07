Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Today on Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson speaks with State Senate candidate Maria Danzilo, who is running in New York’s 47th District. Danilo feels that the city requires a restart to combat spiraling crime and skyrocketing inflation. Public safety is her number one priority, starting with bail reform. Visit PoliticsNY on YouTube for more videos like this.