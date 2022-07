Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson speaks with Vedat Gashi, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York’s 16th Congressional District. He hopes to build on experience gained in the Westchester County Legislature to fix our struggling economy and failing infrastructure, and address the looming climate catastrophe. Visit PoliticsNY on YouTube for similar videos.