In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson speaks with Japneet Singh, who is running for New York State Senate in District 15. Singh has been passionate about public service since his teenage years, and previously served on the Community Board and City Council in his community. He hopes now to bring this experience to Albany, and reassess the issues plaguing his community from ground zero in order to find real solutions to fix our broken systems.