Adams and James hit ghost gun retailers with pair of lawsuits

Mayor Eric Adams and Attorney General Letitia James Wednesday announced a pair of lawsuits against ghost gun retailers, one from Adams’ office at the federal level and one from the AG at the state level.

Adams said his office sought an immediate injunction targeting ghost gun retailers – including Arm or Ally, 80P Builder, Rockslide USA, Rainier Arms, and Indie Guns – to stop the flow of the weapons into the city.

“We want to halt the rapidly escalating dnger of illegal ghost guns,” Adams said. “That’s why, this morning, the City of New York filed its own lawsuit against five online gun retailers that are illegally selling and delivering ghost gun components to addresses here in this city. We will not stand by while illegal operators flout the law, endanger our communities, and kill our young people.”

These weapons have been turning up all over our city, the mayor said. The NYPD has already seized 180 ghost guns so far this year.

The attorney general and the mayor were joined by the families of a couple of gun violence victims killed by ghost guns.

“Not going to let them turn this into a city of mail ordered murder,” Adams said. “We will not stand by and allow these companies to flout the law.”

James said her office is filing a suit against ten companies, including Brownells, Inc. (Brownells), Blackhawk Manufacturing Group (80 Percent Arms), Salvo Technologies, Inc. (80 P Builder or 80P Freedom Co), G.S. Performance, LLC (Glockstore), Indie Guns, LLC (Indie Guns), Primary Arms, LLC (Primary Arms), Arm or Ally, LLC (Arm or Ally), Rainier Arms, LLC (Rainier Arms), KM Tactical LLC, and Rock Slide USA, LLC (Rock Slide). She said they’ve have been selling tens of thousands of ghost gun parts to New Yorkers. These ghost gun retails make it quite easy to obtain and assemble the weapons they sell, she added.

“We are here today to combat the gun violence crisis that we are seeing not only in New York, but across the nation,” James said. “There should be no more immunity for gun distributors bringing harm and havoc to New York. Today’s lawsuit holds 10 gun sellers accountable for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. Illegal guns do not belong on our streets or in our communities and we will use every tool necessary to root them out.”

The attorney general went through several of the manufacturers, outlining how each company makes it exceedingly easy to buy and assemble ghost guns with no oversight.

Adams pointed to a display of captured ghost gun components. These are made of plastics that are detectable by metal detecters, plus they have no serial numbers – making them untraceable.

Some ghost gun kits can be assembled into semi-automatic weapons, Adams said, like the rifle that was used to kill 10 people in Buffalo last month. All of these weapons are illegal.