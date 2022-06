Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In the latest edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson talk to Stefano Forte, a candidate running for New York State Senate in District 11. Running on the Republican ticket, Forte feels that he can bring a new energy to the State Senate to help recovery from the various crises of the past few years. His number one priority is repealing cashless bail, supporting the police, and cracking down on crime. Visit PoliticsNY on YouTube for similar videos.