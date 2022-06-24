2022 Meet the Candidates: Philip Grant for King’s County Civil Court Judge

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Today on Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson talk to Phillip Grant, a candidate for a seat as a King’s County Civil Court Judge. Grant hopes to use the experience he’s gained from his 36 year-long legal career to commit himself to public service. He subscribes to the idea of equal affairs justice, rather than blind justice, and believes his election would bring a needed diversity of perspective to the New York judiciary. Visit PoliticsNY on YouTube for more videos like this.