2022 Meet the Candidates: Philip Grant for King’s County Civil Court Judge

Today on Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson talk to Phillip Grant, a candidate for a seat as a King’s County Civil Court Judge. Grant hopes to use the experience he’s gained from his 36 year-long legal career to commit himself to public service. He subscribes to the idea of equal affairs justice, rather than blind justice, and believes his election would bring a needed diversity of perspective to the New York judiciary. Visit PoliticsNY on YouTube for more videos like this. 

